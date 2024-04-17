Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $567.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.05.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
