Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 48,916 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $697.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.