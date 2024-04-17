Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.