Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

