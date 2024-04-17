Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 13.4 %

JCTCF stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.