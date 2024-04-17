SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Lowered by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

