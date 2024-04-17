iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,437,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 576,096 shares.The stock last traded at $116.39 and had previously closed at $117.54.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
