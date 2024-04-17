iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,437,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 576,096 shares.The stock last traded at $116.39 and had previously closed at $117.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

