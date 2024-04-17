ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,192,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,583,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Shares of GSCCF stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 202,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

