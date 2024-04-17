Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

