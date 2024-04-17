Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HHH. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

