ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 4.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.85. 174,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 549,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORIC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $670.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

