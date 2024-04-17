Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 306,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,636. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

