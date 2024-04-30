Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitex International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,349. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

