Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CORT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 501,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

