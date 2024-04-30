Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 12,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,175. The company has a market capitalization of $422.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.