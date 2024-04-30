Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 12,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,175. The company has a market capitalization of $422.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.
Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
