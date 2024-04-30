Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,965. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.