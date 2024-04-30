Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. 261,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

