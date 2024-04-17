Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Shares of GNTA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

