Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Shares of GNTA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.81.
About Genenta Science
