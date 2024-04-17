HI Price Down 4.5% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $186,591.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,575.67 or 0.99907018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010900 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049955 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $170,156.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

