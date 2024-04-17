Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 19,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.29.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
