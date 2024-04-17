Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 225,718 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.75.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $721.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.