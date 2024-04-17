Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 225,718 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.75.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $721.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
