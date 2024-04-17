Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.5712 dividend. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is currently 122.66%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

