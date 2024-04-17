GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 45,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.84.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GH Research by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth $127,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

