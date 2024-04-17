Genesis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331,424 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 3.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 2,371,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,700,372. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

