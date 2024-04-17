G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, G999 has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $221.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00054399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

