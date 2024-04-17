Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.44 on June 3rd

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fresenius Medical Care has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Fresenius Medical Care has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

