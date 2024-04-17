Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 2.5 %

SRE opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.