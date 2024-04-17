Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,440 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.