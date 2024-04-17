Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elme Communities Stock Up 2.2 %

Elme Communities stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 366,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elme Communities Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

