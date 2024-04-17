Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 156,600 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DGLY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,475. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Read More

