Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,673 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

