CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Head-To-Head Survey

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -50.72% -31.04% Revance Therapeutics -138.43% N/A -45.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics $31.07 million 119.92 -$105.37 million ($0.97) -33.48 Revance Therapeutics $234.04 million 1.72 -$323.99 million ($3.79) -1.02

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CymaBay Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revance Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CymaBay Therapeutics and Revance Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 11 1 0 2.08 Revance Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.65, indicating a potential downside of 11.79%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 259.01%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics beats CymaBay Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982, a G protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, in subjects with type 1 diabetes. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX that is in preclinical stage. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; and RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.