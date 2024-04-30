J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMJ opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129. The firm has a market cap of £51.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14. J. Smart & Co. has a one year low of GBX 108 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.16).

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

