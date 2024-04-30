GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on June 4th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 69.52 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.35. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £295.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6,860.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

