CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of CarParts.com worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 660,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.99. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

