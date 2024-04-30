Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.0 %

SPSC stock opened at $182.47 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.17 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

