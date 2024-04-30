Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Cadre has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.