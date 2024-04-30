Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

