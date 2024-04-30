Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.