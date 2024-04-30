Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $3,257,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.20.

MOH stock opened at $343.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

