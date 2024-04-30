AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 13th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $135.70 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

