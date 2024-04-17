Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 184,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group by 29,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 60,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

