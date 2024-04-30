Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

