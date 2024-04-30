Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $579.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $579.50 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.61 or 0.04952834 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00053896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003230 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09440072 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $16,474,764.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

