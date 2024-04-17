iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $113.73. 553,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,074. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

