Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 24,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,405. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $522.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.