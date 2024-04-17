Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRESY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 24,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,405. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $522.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

