Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 71,966 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.41. 283,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.76 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

