Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 656 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.46. 25,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,039. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.