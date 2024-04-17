Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

