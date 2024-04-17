Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.