Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

